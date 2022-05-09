The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.07

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.07 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 1578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $986.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.97 and a beta of 0.93.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

