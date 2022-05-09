The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.07

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.07 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 1578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $986.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.97 and a beta of 0.93.
In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850 in the last 90 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BATRK)
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
