The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Lovesac reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 253.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. Lovesac had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $346,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,494,724.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $113,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.95. 217,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,249. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.03. The firm has a market cap of $604.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.43.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

