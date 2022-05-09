The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of New York Times worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 698.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,102,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,270,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYT traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.93. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.35 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About New York Times (Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.