The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $164.07

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $164.07 and last traded at $164.61, with a volume of 1328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.62.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.