The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.79

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.79 and last traded at $32.94, with a volume of 25887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGPYY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.88) to GBX 730 ($9.00) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.03) to GBX 590 ($7.27) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Redburn Partners raised shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($11.96) to GBX 880 ($10.85) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $628.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

