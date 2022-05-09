The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $325.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut The Swatch Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Swatch Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on The Swatch Group from CHF 330 to CHF 290 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS SWGAY traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $11.50. 173,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,473. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

