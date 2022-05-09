The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,355 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,516,000 after purchasing an additional 35,165 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 16.9% during the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 195,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.72.

Shares of TTD opened at $48.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 171.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.85. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

