Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

TRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.44.

TRI stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.20. The company had a trading volume of 703,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $92.22 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.22. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

