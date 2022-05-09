THORChain Market Capitalization Reaches $1.65 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.00 or 0.00015735 BTC on exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $1.65 billion and $228.60 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00166677 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00580863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00036309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,225.41 or 1.89498564 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

