Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $328-329 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.45 million.Thoughtworks also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.51-0.53 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.33.

TWKS stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thoughtworks stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

