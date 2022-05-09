Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 105,418 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 57,380 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.82.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBCP. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

