Timelo Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,896,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 21.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter worth $292,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,088,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter worth $5,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HERA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.80. 45 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.78. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

