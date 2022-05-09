Timelo Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,144 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $3,078,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 844,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,473,000 after purchasing an additional 251,468 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 192,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $1,750,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KNX traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.88. 88,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,367. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.01. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

