Timelo Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,000 Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WALD. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,850,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,027,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,768,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,483,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 971,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 87,699 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WALD stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.95. 5,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,206. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

