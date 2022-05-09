Timelo Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 35,849 Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,371,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 318,023 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 215,962 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,448,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 31.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 82,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.44. 8,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,113. The company has a market cap of $619.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.05. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.