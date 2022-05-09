Timelo Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 50,000 MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of MedTech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,972 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 154,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MedTech Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.82. 12,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,917. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

