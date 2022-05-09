Timelo Investment Management Inc. Invests $342,000 in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of TZP Strategies Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 359,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 33.3% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 283,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 24,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TZPS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. 61,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,896. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

