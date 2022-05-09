Timelo Investment Management Inc. Invests $446,000 in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Party City Holdco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 66.0% during the third quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,029,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,688 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 7.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,001,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 142,884 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 100.0% during the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,983,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 470,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,626,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,001,623 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,615.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRTY traded down $1.89 on Monday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,184. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. Party City Holdco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $131.57 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 3.47.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 85.76% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $698.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

PRTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Party City Holdco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

