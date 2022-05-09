Timelo Investment Management Inc. Invests $891,000 in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 66,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II alerts:

PRPB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 26,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,174. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.