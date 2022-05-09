Timelo Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Franchise Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 44.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

FRG stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $37.21. 16,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42. Franchise Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.97%.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 2,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

