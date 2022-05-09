Timelo Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in AMMO by 22.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in AMMO by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMMO by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in AMMO by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in AMMO in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.72% of the company’s stock.

Get AMMO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POWW traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $3.86. 94,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,626. AMMO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of -0.20.

AMMO ( NASDAQ:POWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. AMMO had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $64.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

AMMO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ammo, Inc designs and manufactures products for law enforcement, military, sport shooting, and self-defense. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.