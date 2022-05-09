Timelo Investment Management Inc. Takes $101,000 Position in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEU)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEAEU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $15,135,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,523,000.

Get AltEnergy Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEAEU remained flat at $$10.12 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEAEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.