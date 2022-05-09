Timelo Investment Management Inc. Takes $2.06 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 1.1% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

ATVI stock traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $76.65. 334,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,803,024. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $99.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

