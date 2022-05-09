Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Cormark

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Topaz Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TPZ. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.54.

Shares of TPZ opened at C$23.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.53. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.35 and a twelve month high of C$24.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.13. The firm has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.82.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.6000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 413.64%.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

