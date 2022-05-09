TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.67 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.41. TopBuild reported earnings per share of $2.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $13.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.61 to $14.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.86 to $17.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLD. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.50.

Shares of BLD traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.20. 287,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,603. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.45. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $165.01 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,795,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in TopBuild by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,763,000 after buying an additional 516,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,709,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TopBuild by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,963,000 after buying an additional 271,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.