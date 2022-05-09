Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRMLF. CIBC upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$87.25 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$87.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TRMLF opened at $55.89 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $58.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $1.1687 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.