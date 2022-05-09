Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$85.00 at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$87.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$67.23.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$72.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$24.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$28.02 and a 52 week high of C$74.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.26.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 8.6099994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$689,313.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,482 shares in the company, valued at C$46,447,594.10. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,154.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,744,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$421,777,043.77.

About Tourmaline Oil (Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.