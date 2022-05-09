Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.50

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$15.50 and last traded at C$15.50, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.53.
The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.37.
About Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B)
See Also
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.