TRAVA.FINANCE Reaches Market Cap of $703,435.75 (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded down 36.7% against the dollar. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market cap of $703,435.75 and $93,794.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00021459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00177014 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.19 or 0.00573703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00035619 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,560.03 or 1.92766638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 508,032,855 coins.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

