TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. TreeHouse Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE THS traded up $5.15 on Monday, reaching $35.69. 26,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $52.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22.

THS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 78,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $13,989,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 245,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 36,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

