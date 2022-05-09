Trex (NYSE:TREX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Trex updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TREX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,185. Trex has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.36.

Get Trex alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trex by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,393,000 after purchasing an additional 137,260 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Trex by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,545,000 after purchasing an additional 142,149 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Trex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $4,059,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Trex by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.72.

About Trex (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.