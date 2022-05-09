TrezarCoin (TZC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $65.00

TrezarCoin (TZC) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. TrezarCoin has a market cap of $98,042.13 and $65.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrezarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TrezarCoin has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,912.26 or 1.00192540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00043387 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00234426 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00109550 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00139576 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00266774 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008925 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003867 BTC.

TrezarCoin Profile

TrezarCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 276,744,550 coins and its circulating supply is 264,744,550 coins. TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

TrezarCoin Coin Trading

