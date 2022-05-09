Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.44) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.25) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.44) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 255.29 ($3.19).

LON:BBOX opened at GBX 204 ($2.55) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 238.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 235.93. The company has a market capitalization of £3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 188.50 ($2.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 288 ($3.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

In other news, insider Aubrey Adams acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £43,600 ($54,465.96).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

