True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$7.75 to C$7.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. True North Commercial REIT traded as low as C$6.28 and last traded at C$6.37, with a volume of 77377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.45.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TNT.UN. National Bankshares cut their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$7.75 price target on True North Commercial REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of C$556.26 million and a PE ratio of 11.22.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

