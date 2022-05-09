Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,570,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,737 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Truist Financial worth $91,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,196,000 after purchasing an additional 226,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,553,000 after purchasing an additional 61,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,724,000 after purchasing an additional 383,897 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

TFC opened at $49.06 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

