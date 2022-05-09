TrustSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $945,518.00 (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 33% against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001370 BTC on major exchanges. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $41.24 million and $945,518.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,555,164 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

