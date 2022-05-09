Tsfg LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Tsfg LLC cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,211,066,000 after acquiring an additional 389,243 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,221,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,588,000 after buying an additional 833,879 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 902.0% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 3,853,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,671,000 after buying an additional 3,469,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,283,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,823,000 after buying an additional 1,696,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,135,000 after buying an additional 146,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.20. 17,185,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,916,490. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.18 and a twelve month high of $136.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.93.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

