Tsfg LLC Has $391,000 Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6,386.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 18,905 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period.

Shares of IGF stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, reaching $48.19. The company had a trading volume of 322,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,535. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $52.15.

