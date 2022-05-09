Tsfg LLC Has $6.62 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,562,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,784,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,243,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,371,000 after acquiring an additional 58,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,865,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,324,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,871. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $87.78 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average is $101.32.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.