Tsfg LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.55. 51,519,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,622,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.