Tsfg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $11.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.84. 576,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,254. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.83 and its 200-day moving average is $258.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $200.89 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.