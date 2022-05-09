Tsfg LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,760,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,341. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.