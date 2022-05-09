Tsfg LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tsfg LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.40. 4,683,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,622. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $101.37 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.86.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.