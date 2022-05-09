Tsfg LLC Sells 404 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tsfg LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after purchasing an additional 88,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,832,078,000 after buying an additional 13,821,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.82.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $17.25 on Monday, reaching $169.50. The stock had a trading volume of 64,259,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,192,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $134.59 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.14. The stock has a market cap of $493.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

