TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.24 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTMI. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of TTM Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ:TTMI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.01. 38,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,815. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.57. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.84.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $581.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $6,857,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 289,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,732,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,607,000 after acquiring an additional 188,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,897,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after acquiring an additional 147,097 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,638,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,912,000 after purchasing an additional 46,855 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

