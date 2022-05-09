Twin Tree Management LP Sells 128,314 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,314 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 571.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ATUS. Societe Generale cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Altice USA Profile (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.