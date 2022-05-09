Twin Tree Management LP Sells 26,450 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Twin Tree Management LP cut its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,450 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,773,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,941 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 176,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $50.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $72.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.02.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.51) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALK. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

