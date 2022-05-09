Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,675 shares during the period. Tyson Foods makes up 0.5% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 13.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $293,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 173.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $90.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,230,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

