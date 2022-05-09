Ultra (UOS) Trading Down 38.4% Over Last Week

Ultra (UOS) traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $125.91 million and approximately $9.74 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,006.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.78 or 0.00728164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00201866 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00040667 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001021 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00010419 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,472,124 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

