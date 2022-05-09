Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues Earnings Results

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $10.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.25. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Argus upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Under Armour from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 35.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,429,000 after buying an additional 661,912 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Under Armour by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 487,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 25,341 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Under Armour (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

